Post by Josemarie Nyagah (@amethyst_whisperer) on Tue, 09 Feb 21 07:22:15 +0000 View Full Post altered expressions In frame: @paulmwesigwa_amooti Josemarie Nyagah is a visual artist from Kenya. She studied her BA in Peace and Conflict Resolution and holds an honors degree in Cinematography. Josemarie believes in using art as a medium to shift perceptions and craft transformation in society. Photography, film, poetry and painting are some of the tools that she is uses to do so. Her areas in photography include self-expression, expressive portraits, surrealism in nature and abstract photography. Link to portfolio: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zyScIOG3Ib1MbusyjVvC0boz-fZGMTjP/view?usp=sharing #blackartmatters #ellocvlt #blackhistorymonth #bnw Submit to Black Art Matters Creative Brief