altered expressions

In frame: @paulmwesigwa_amooti

Josemarie Nyagah is a visual artist from Kenya. She studied her BA in Peace and Conflict Resolution and holds an honors degree in Cinematography. Josemarie believes in using art as a medium to shift perceptions and craft transformation in society. Photography, film, poetry and painting are some of the tools that she is uses to do so. Her areas in photography include self-expression, expressive portraits, surrealism in nature and abstract photography.

Link to portfolio: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zyScIOG3Ib1MbusyjVvC0boz-fZGMTjP/view?usp=sharing

