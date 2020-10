I was invited to be part of the ’Bauhaus – 100 anos, 100 objetos’ exhibition at Casa Museu Guerra Junqueiro.

My poster was a tribute to two women from the Bauhaus that are a big inspiration for me – even when I’m drawing on the computer or when I’m weaving at the loom.

Anni Albers and Gunta Stölzl, thank you so much for your beautiful abstractions and immense legacy.

🔵🔸❤️🔸🔵