Sometimes I wonder how cooking is related to my work at other times, like today, I think they share so much in common. These seven images are made with the same ingredients and result in different dishes. They are the result of a careful selection of ingredients, but of course, we always repeat our favorites (the colors and shapes). In the end, we are satisfied with what we have achieved but we have the feeling that we can continue to combine the same ingredients and always arrive at different dishes.