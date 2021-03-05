Alley, 2021, Memphis, Tennessee.

The photo is part of my Memphis Noir Photography Series.

The Series explores Memphis TN during the evening hours. Inspired by Film genres like Noir, Giallo, and Science Fiction, and Memphis' significant and unique history. Work was created by Anthony Presley.

