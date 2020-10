I'm excited to share my latest and biggest mural to date!

'Together Again' for the Fresh Waves mural project in Alpena, MI.

Located at Thunder Bay Theatre, 131 E Fletcher St, Alpena, MI

Check out the drone video on my instagram: @b.l.flood

I'm seeking work and projects for this fall and beyond <3

#TogetherAgain #Mural #GoBig #AlpenaStreetArt #HoldHandsMore #LoveYouAll