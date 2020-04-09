09.04.20 - Tutorial Piece - I quite like this one, actually. I didn't expect to when I started the tutorial. The photo in the background is one that was taken in Abo, New Mexico, in February of this year. As seems to be the trend, I've yet again got a couple of variants here. The golden one is the first iteration, the blue came about moments afterwards. I like them both a lot.

Afterthought - I've had a few people here and there suggest that I should combine 3D and photography. I suppose this marks the first proper combination of the two. Going to have to explore it more heavily!

Tutorial can be found here: https://youtu.be/lWkKYG4bQkM