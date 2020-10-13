💊I was commissioned to create a cover illustration for Tidsskriftet Den Norske Legeforening, the journal for the Norwegian Medical Association. The topic of this edition (14/2020) was antibiotics overuse, and the danger of bacterias becoming more resistant and/or immune to antibiotics if misusage continues to be an important matter. The illustration represents an abstract bacteria fighting against antibiotics for survival.💊

