Post by Marlene (@maganagoesbold) on Mon, 19 Apr 21 21:17:24 +0000 Reposted by Carole Guevin (@cgwarex) on Tue, 20 Apr 21 15:00:59 +0000 View Original Post View Full Post No Planet B instagram Prompt 05: voice This was done for a movement that aimed to create environmental awareness through art. There were five prompts. For each illustration posted a tree would be planted. #illustration #digitalart #poster #print #abstract #minimalshapes #colourful #art #artivism #figure #gif #abstract #shapes #motiongraphics #motiondesign #motion #animation @elloillustrations @ello @elloart @ellodesign