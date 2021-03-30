Post by (@chiara_morra) on Tue, 30 Mar 21 10:47:50 +0000 View Full Post Today I want to tell you a story: on March 30, 1980 Tina and Gianni got married and they celebrate their 41st anniversary. 👰🏻♀️🤵🏻♂️ Their daughters, Lisa and Sonia, have decided to give them an illustration for this special occasion. ❤️ They love sunflowers and they each other's Sun 🌻☀️ Cultivating love produces deep roots, to better resist the storms of life, generating other love all around. #chiaramorra #ello #illustrator #illustration #anniversary #love #sunflowers #portrait #roots #digitalillustration #adobeillustrator #weddinganniversary #womenwhodraw #vector #draft #artsubmission @ello