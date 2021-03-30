Today I want to tell you a story: on March 30, 1980 Tina and Gianni got married and they celebrate their 41st anniversary. 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏻‍♂️

Their daughters, Lisa and Sonia, have decided to give them an illustration for this special occasion. ❤️

They love sunflowers and they each other's Sun 🌻☀️

Cultivating love produces deep roots, to better resist the storms of life, generating other love all around.

