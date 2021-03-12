Push for Change: Celebrating Women’s History Month

Visual Artwork

open

2021-03-12 22:00:00Z - 2021-03-25 17:00:00Z

We’re calling on the creative community to join us in celebrating Women’s History Month! We want to see your vision of a more equal and inclusive world with a future for people of all genders. This year, we are exploring Intersectional Gender Equality. What does that mean to you? Show us through your own creative lens!

Submit your artwork, in any medium, in celebration and honor of Women’s History Month for the opportunity to be featured across the TLNT social channels and in Ello's 2021 Push for Change campaign. Both existing and newly created works are welcome! The Push for Change campaign (and community) is dedicated to uplifting, spotlighting, and celebrating womxn artists, their work, their culture, and their community during Women’s History Month and beyond.

Since 2010, Ello has aspired to provide a safe environment that celebrates cultural and creative diversity. We know that’s not always the case in the real world.

For 2021’s Women’s History Month, we want you to explore these ideas in your art:

1. What does the celebration of womxn artists, artwork, and culture mean to you?

2. What does Intersectional Gender Equality look like to you?

Need a little inspiration? Take a step back and think about all aspects of Women’s History. Despite the hardship and struggles endured throughout history, how are womxn continuing to inspire, make wonderful achievements, and be cultural/creative leaders?

Ten (10) artworks will be selected by the Ello Team and our guest Curators from Ello’s Push for Change 2021 Campaign. The Selected Creators will be featured on the Ello Blog, the Push for Change category on Ello and on Ello’s social media.

If you identify as a womxn creator or an ally, we want to see your unique perspective on equality and the imagery you imagine that can spark change, open minds, or create meaningful dialogues with different communities. Whether you are an illustrator, digital artist, graphic designer, filmmaker, animator, 3D artist, photographer, or all-around creative badass we want to see your vision of a more inclusive world.

We cannot wait to see and celebrate your work & ideas.

How to Enter:

Click the SUBMIT button above.

Include:

(1) Visual Artwork that respond to the theme (JPEG/PNG/GIF)

(2) Short bio or artist statement

(3) Link to portfolio

Only complete submissions will be accepted.

Opportunity:

10 artworks will be selected by the Ello Team and our guest Curators from Ello’s Push for Change 2021 Campaign.

The Selected Creators will be featured on the Ello Blog, the Push for Change category on Ello and on Ello’s social media.

Selection Process:

All submissions will be reviewed by Ello, guest Curators and be announced on the Creative Brief. We're excited to see your work and get you more exposure and opportunities.

A qualified submission is one which meets all the creative brief, Terms & Conditions and Official Rules.

Timings:

Launch: March 12, 2021 at 2pm

Submission Deadline: March 25, 2021 at 10am

Artists Selected: March 31, 2020 at 10am

All times are in PT

Submissions

Post by Resa (@resalami) on Thu, 25 Mar 21 16:40:12 +0000 View Full Post 9 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

3878 Views

Post by Loren Roberts (@lorenrobertsstudio) on Thu, 25 Mar 21 12:02:06 +0000 View Full Post "Patti Smith"

Flung jacket, boney knee'd

short skirt, horse maned and

jumping timelines Bio:

I am a mixed media abstra... 9 Loves

2 Comments

0 Reposts

4067 Views

Post by Karen (@karenaguilar) on Thu, 25 Mar 21 04:41:20 +0000 View Full Post Sororidad. 10 Loves

1 Comments

0 Reposts

4179 Views

Post by Jana Stýblová (@styblova) on Wed, 24 Mar 21 22:44:13 +0000 View Full Post I had the honor of photographing the amazing Zenna.

© Jana Stýblová | http://instagram.com/jana.styblova 4 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

3619 Views

Post by Andrea (@hauering) on Wed, 24 Mar 21 15:21:49 +0000 View Full Post https://hauering.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/image.jpg

https://hauering.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/image29.jpg?w=700&h=

https://hauering.files.wordpress.co... Submitted to Push for Change: Celebrating Women’s History Month 1 Loves

1 Comments

0 Reposts

4915 Views

Post by (@geex) on Wed, 24 Mar 21 02:41:37 +0000 View Full Post 9 Loves

1 Comments

0 Reposts

4304 Views

Post by Resa (@resalami) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 22:03:20 +0000 View Full Post I always wanted to be recognised as a Person. As a girl I never understood why some people would treat me different than... 9 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

5087 Views

Post by Resa (@resalami) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 21:39:41 +0000 View Full Post I really wanted to spotlight Yayoi Kusama. Not to long ago I stumbled over her art during a google search and I was hook... 8 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4759 Views

Post by Julie Catona (@juliecatona) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 17:23:04 +0000 View Full Post I planted my self in the middle of a great many Glasses full of Dew, tied fast about me, upon which the Sun so violently... 3 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4403 Views

Post by Julie Catona (@juliecatona) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 17:16:57 +0000 View Full Post 🌦🌈Prismatic🌈🌦 I took a bath inside a rainbow saw the colors swirl and brew inhaled the vapors of its thermals filled... 6 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4560 Views

Post by Julie Catona (@juliecatona) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 17:14:22 +0000 View Full Post The Desert always Hides a Well juliecatona.com 2 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

3970 Views

Post by Julie Catona (@juliecatona) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 17:12:35 +0000 View Full Post I See 👁

So Mushroom 🍄

for Growth 🌿 《Can you understand your own dreams, which arise with mushrooms' rank richness in th... 5 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4337 Views

Post by gise.introspectiv (@giselleadrianzen) on Tue, 23 Mar 21 02:39:58 +0000 View Full Post shipibo woman. simbol of strong women, respect for nature and mistical human been. 6 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

3385 Views

Post by Sanja Dordevic (@sanja_d) on Sat, 20 Mar 21 19:10:31 +0000 View Full Post 8 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4840 Views

Post by Stephanie Duffy (@stephduffy) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 04:36:49 +0000 View Full Post Simply put, all femmes are gems. 7 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4041 Views

Post by Jenny (@helloitsjenny) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 02:57:22 +0000 View Full Post “SHE is” - She is a woman of color. She is sleeping. She is in ecstasy. She is in pain. She is life. She is music. She i... 4 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4170 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:34:43 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 7 Loves

1 Comments

0 Reposts

5087 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:32:14 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 6 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

5031 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:30:44 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 5 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

5031 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:28:50 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 6 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

5005 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:27:31 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 4 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4934 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:25:39 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 7 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

5034 Views

Post by Tasha (@tashatheartist) on Fri, 19 Mar 21 00:24:37 +0000 View Full Post Link to Portfolio: https://www.tashawebster.com/original-artwork Short bio: Tasha Webster is a self-taught, mixed media... 5 Loves

0 Comments

0 Reposts

4960 Views