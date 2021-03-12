Push for Change: Celebrating Women’s History Month
Visual Artwork
2021-03-12 22:00:00Z - 2021-03-25 17:00:00Z
We’re calling on the creative community to join us in celebrating Women’s History Month! We want to see your vision of a more equal and inclusive world with a future for people of all genders. This year, we are exploring Intersectional Gender Equality. What does that mean to you? Show us through your own creative lens!
Submit your artwork, in any medium, in celebration and honor of Women’s History Month for the opportunity to be featured across the TLNT social channels and in Ello's 2021 Push for Change campaign. Both existing and newly created works are welcome! The Push for Change campaign (and community) is dedicated to uplifting, spotlighting, and celebrating womxn artists, their work, their culture, and their community during Women’s History Month and beyond.
Since 2010, Ello has aspired to provide a safe environment that celebrates cultural and creative diversity. We know that’s not always the case in the real world.
For 2021’s Women’s History Month, we want you to explore these ideas in your art:
1. What does the celebration of womxn artists, artwork, and culture mean to you?
2. What does Intersectional Gender Equality look like to you?
Need a little inspiration? Take a step back and think about all aspects of Women’s History. Despite the hardship and struggles endured throughout history, how are womxn continuing to inspire, make wonderful achievements, and be cultural/creative leaders?
Ten (10) artworks will be selected by the Ello Team and our guest Curators from Ello’s Push for Change 2021 Campaign. The Selected Creators will be featured on the Ello Blog, the Push for Change category on Ello and on Ello’s social media.
If you identify as a womxn creator or an ally, we want to see your unique perspective on equality and the imagery you imagine that can spark change, open minds, or create meaningful dialogues with different communities. Whether you are an illustrator, digital artist, graphic designer, filmmaker, animator, 3D artist, photographer, or all-around creative badass we want to see your vision of a more inclusive world.
We cannot wait to see and celebrate your work & ideas.
How to Enter:
Click the SUBMIT button above.
Include:
(1) Visual Artwork that respond to the theme (JPEG/PNG/GIF)
(2) Short bio or artist statement
(3) Link to portfolio
Only complete submissions will be accepted.
Opportunity:
Selection Process:
All submissions will be reviewed by Ello, guest Curators and be announced on the Creative Brief. We're excited to see your work and get you more exposure and opportunities.
A qualified submission is one which meets all the creative brief, Terms & Conditions and Official Rules.
Timings:
Launch: March 12, 2021 at 2pm
Submission Deadline: March 25, 2021 at 10am
Artists Selected: March 31, 2020 at 10am
All times are in PT
Submissions
"Patti Smith"
Flung jacket, boney knee'd
short skirt, horse maned and
jumping timelines
Bio:
I am a mixed media abstra...
Submitted to Push for Change: Celebrating Women’s History Month
I always wanted to be recognised as a Person. As a girl I never understood why some people would treat me different than...
I really wanted to spotlight Yayoi Kusama. Not to long ago I stumbled over her art during a google search and I was hook...
I planted my self in the middle of a great many Glasses full of Dew, tied fast about me, upon which the Sun so violently...
🌦🌈Prismatic🌈🌦
I took a bath inside a rainbow
saw the colors swirl and brew
inhaled the vapors of its thermals
filled...
The Desert always Hides a Well
juliecatona.com
I See 👁
So Mushroom 🍄
for Growth 🌿
《Can you understand your own dreams, which arise with mushrooms' rank richness in th...
shipibo woman. simbol of strong women, respect for nature and mistical human been.
Simply put, all femmes are gems.
“SHE is” - She is a woman of color. She is sleeping. She is in ecstasy. She is in pain. She is life. She is music. She i...
