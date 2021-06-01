Happy Pride Month Everyone 🌈 The fine folks at Be Nice Nation invited me to design a limited edition Pride Month t-shirt for them and I'm so excited that we finally get to share it with all of you. Available in 3 different styles, you get to decide how you want to share this message of love while knowing that you're also doing some good as all proceeds will be donated to Rainbow Railroad. These are available by pre-order ONLY from June 1 - June 30 so don't delay! Head to the Be Nice Nation website (https://www.mybenicenation.com/shop) to check them out now and read on if you'd like to learn a bit more about my design 🤗

.

As the great philosopher RuPaul has said, If You Can't Love Yourself, How In The Hell Are You Going To Love Somebody Else? With that sentiment in mind, I approached my design hoping to create something without any specified gender or race - something that represents all of us and allows us to connect with something that we see within ourselves. To me Pride is about community, coming together and accepting everyone for who they are and the most important person you will ever receive acceptance from is yourself: Be Nice, Love Yourself ❤️

.

#pride #pridemonth #benice #loveyourself #gay #gayart #gayartist #elloart