✥inaFlori Spa✥ Full project on Tulimond and Behance. A fantasy spa designed for client inaFlori, Tokyo, Japan. A big crystal fountain dividing three abstract spaces of a fantasy spa concept: Lounge, seashell bed space and powder room. Engulfed and surrounded by water met with the bluest sky of a summer day, and a delightful visit of big-pretty clouds.