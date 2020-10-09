Well, hello there! It’s time to get into some fresh opportunities from Talenthouse you can’t miss.

Create artwork inspired by Blumhouse's, The Craft: Legacy

From the producers of The Invisible Man and Happy Death Day, written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy (2020) invites you to let the Halloween rituals begin again!

To summon the launch of Blumhouse’s new film, The Craft: Legacy, creators are invited to collaborate and submit artwork for an exciting creative activation!

Create one-of-a-kind artwork for Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy inspired by the latest imagery and trailer from the upcoming film.

Opportunity.

Whether it's an illustration, a digital painting, or even an alternative poster design, the judges are looking for captivating, original, and bewitching artwork. 5 pieces of artwork will be chosen as Selected Creators receive $2,000 each. Selected artwork will potentially be featured in the film's marketing campaign, including social accounts, print materials, murals, and merchandise.

