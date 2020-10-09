Well, hello there! It’s time to get into some fresh opportunities from Talenthouse you can’t miss.
Create artwork inspired by Blumhouse's, The Craft: Legacy
From the producers of The Invisible Man and Happy Death Day, written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy (2020) invites you to let the Halloween rituals begin again!
To summon the launch of Blumhouse’s new film, The Craft: Legacy, creators are invited to collaborate and submit artwork for an exciting creative activation!
Create one-of-a-kind artwork for Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy inspired by the latest imagery and trailer from the upcoming film.
Whether it's an illustration, a digital painting, or even an alternative poster design, the judges are looking for captivating, original, and bewitching artwork. 5 pieces of artwork will be chosen as Selected Creators receive $2,000 each. Selected artwork will potentially be featured in the film's marketing campaign, including social accounts, print materials, murals, and merchandise.
Create a voiceover for the Addams Family 2 movie
The Addams Family 2 comes to haunt the big screen in the second animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Creepy, hilarious, and completely iconic, the Addams Family returns to once again, redefine what it means to be a good neighbor!
To amplify the launch of the film, United Artists Releasing is creating a voiceover activation campaign leading up to this film’s launch, and they want to collaborate with you!
Creators in the US are invited to create one-of-a-kind voiceover audio for The Addams Family 2. Take a 20 second video or sound clip of yourself reciting one or all of the Addam's Family characters in a ookiest, spookiest or kookiest way that’s unique to you!.
Submit your work on our partner platform, Zooppa for the opportunity to be chosen as a Selected Creator and receive $2,000, and have your voice feature in the actual Addams Family 2 movie!
