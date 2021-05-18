Reality.House is a new Global Collaboration and Content Platform from us, Talenthouse, aligning mixed reality with popular culture!
The very first Reality.House Magazine Issue 001 - The Future Issue, features Mahalia, which is 1 of 3 cover stars for our inauguration. Discover Mahalia's full story which is NOW AVAILABLE digitally online via Reality.House.
Covers: Mahalia // DIGI-GXL // DOV
To celebrate the launch of the platform, Reality.House is releasing a limited edition print magazine. The first issue - ‘The Future Issue’ - is curated to shine a light on those who are setting the bar for the future of creativity through mixed reality. It features insights, exclusive interviews, and features from contributors across the fields of art, tech, music, and fashion including: Grammy-nominated R&B singer, Mahalia; Snap Inc.’s Global Director of Creative Strategy, Will Scougal; Ian Pons-Jewell, the filmmaker behind Oculus’ latest ad spot; former war correspondent and storyteller, Karim Ben-Khelifa; and the DIGI-GXL collective.
