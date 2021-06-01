HAPPY PRIDE TO OUR ELLO COMMUNITY! 🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🌈



Happy Pride month! Here at Ello we believe expression is intrinsic to creativity and so we want to celebrate you being free to express yourself, always.

To celebrate Pride month this June, we'll be focusing all our content on work that represents unity, love and the LGBTQI+ community. We'll be highlighting some of our favourite LGBTQI+ artists making waves across the creative industries and also sharing lots of your brilliant submissions!

Please get involved by showing us what Pride means to you and uploading your work to your ello.co account tagging #pride! We can't wait to see and share your amazing creativity!