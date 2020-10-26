Back in August, we partnered up with Snap Inc. to launch one of our most exciting Creative Briefs yet. We asked creators to design and creative innovative AR world experiences in Snap’s very own Augmented Reality creation tool, Lens Studio and our community did not disappoint! Check out the results of the Creative Brief in this little sizzle reel below!ello+blog+1

While Snap’s Selected Creators were already announced last week, we wanted to take the time to show some appreciation to creators that really wow’d us but were unfortunately not selected by the client. Introducing: Staff Picks for the Snap Lens Studio Creative Brief! Read on to check out some of the other creators who caught our eyes.

