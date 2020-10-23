Happy Friday! It’s time to get into some fresh opportunities from Talenthouse you can’t miss. Opportunities from Talenthouse.

Create Limited Edition spray can designs for Bombay Sapphire.



Bombay Sapphire return to Talenthouse for the third time with its brand mission to stir creativity, with a focus on championing and providing a platform for underrepresented creators in the USA & Canada to create Limited Edition packaging designs in their own creative style. Create a vibrant design for Bombay Sapphire's unique Limited Edition Spray Can gift pack, inspired by the theme of ‘Stir Creativity'. This unique gift pack looks like a spray can but when opened up, reveals a classic bottle of Bombay Sapphire inside. Opportunity. Bombay Sapphire and Judging Panel, including well-known artist, Hebru Brantley, will choose 1 piece of work as a Selected Creator and receive $5,000. Additionally, 3 pieces of work will be chosen as Finalists, and receive $1,000 each. Learn More & Submit..

Create a voiceover for the Addams Family 2 movie The Addams Family 2 comes to haunt the big screen in the second animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Creepy, hilarious, and completely iconic, the Addams Family returns to once again, redefine what it means to be a good neighbor! To amplify the launch of the film, United Artists Releasing is creating a voiceover activation campaign leading up to this film’s launch, and they want to collaborate with you! Creators in the US are invited to create one-of-a-kind voiceover audio for The Addams Family 2. Take a 20 second video or sound clip of yourself reciting one or all of the Addam's Family characters in a ookiest, spookiest or kookiest way that’s unique to you!. Opportunity. Submit your work on our partner platform, Zooppa for the opportunity to be chosen as a Selected Creator and receive $2,000, and have your voice feature in the actual Addams Family 2 movie! Learn More & Submit.

Create captivating artwork for the upcoming film, Monster Hunter. Are you ready to see some big monsters come to the big screen? When a portal transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and an elite unit of soldiers to a strange world, they are quickly forced to adapt to a land where powerful monsters rule mercilessly. Monster Hunter comes to theaters December 2020. Monster Hunter characters face some of the meanest, toughest and BIGGEST monsters out there including, Diablos and the one and only Rathalos. Summon your inner monster hunter and unleash your imagination to create unique artwork inspired by Screen Gems' latest film release, Monster Hunter. The bigger the better! Whether it's an illustration, a digital painting, or even an alternative poster design, the judges are looking for captivating and imaginative artwork to help drive social excitement across the film. Opportunity. 5 pieces of work will be chosen by Screen Gems as the Selected Creators. Each will receive $2,000 and potentially have their work featured in the film's marketing, social content, print materials and merchandise. Learn More & Submit.. Ready to show us what you’ve got? Submit to all open invites here. #CreativeBriefsUpdate