Art by Zack Rosebrugh, Kelly Ward, Denton Burrows

$10,000 and your art on millions of Pabst Blue Ribbon Cans!

For nearly a decade, the iconic brewery, Pabst Blue Ribbon has been supporting local artists. This year marks the 8th anniversary of their, Art Can project where they ask artists from the United States to put their own creative spin on the iconic PBR cans.

This is no joke - the selected artist receives $10,000. To date, featured artist’s work have appeared on over 300 million PBR cans and have become somewhat of a cult phenomenon, with people actively collecting them from artist’s such as MCMONSTER, Gaijin, Josh Holland and Zack Rosebrugh to name a few.