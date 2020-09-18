Hello, hello, hello! It’s time to get into some fresh opportunities from Talenthouse you can’t miss.

An incentive pool for $12,000 will be available. Either 6 pieces of work will be chosen and the Selected Creators will receive $2,000 each, or 1 piece of work will be chosen and the Selected Creator commissioned to produce an additional 5 pieces of work and receive a total of $12,000.

Create geometric graphic designs for BI X BI X builds digitally innovative products and services to accelerate the development of better healthcare for humans and animals. It pioneers the best ideas to improve human and animal health through meaningful digital products. BI X now want to create bright, bold graphic designs to use across digital channels and marketing materials.

Create Limited Edition CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES designs for Lindt

During Christmas season, Lindt CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES brings indulgence and enchantment to many consumers in France. With its iconic premium packaging, instantly recognizable by its signature Avenue perspective and Arc monument, the assorted pralines box illuminates the home of millions of consumers every Christmas.

Lindt is now looking to produce a new, modern Champs-Élysées Limited Edition design for Christmas 2021 that will stand out on-shelf as a unique piece in the Champs-Elysées range.

Create a truly modern and stylish Limited Edition packaging for Lindt’s CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES box that appeals to aged 30-50 consumers.

Opportunity.

A minimum of 3 and up to 5 pieces of work will be chosen by Lindt as Finalists and receive €1,000 each. From the Finalists, Lindt's judging panel (and potentially a fan vote) will choose 1 piece of work to be the Selected Creator, who will receive an additional €3,000.

Learn More & Submit.

Submit to all open invites here.

