“Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must lead.” ― Charles Bukowski

Exo Latex is a Montréal based latex clothing company, specialized in handmade latex clothing and accessories.

exolatex.com

Model: @celeste_x_

Makeup: @annamua.ca

Photo : @youssefnassarshootspeople

Fashion design: @exolatex

#latex #latexmodel #latexfashion #latexgirl #latexdesigner #couture #latexphotography #alternativefashion #cyberpunk #goth #gothic #nugoth #fashionmontreal #montrealphotographer #choker #fashion #handmade #rubber #clubwear #rubberwear #shiny #fetish #ラバー