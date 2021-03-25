Solitude or small meditations #30

—

An exercise to bring back the discipline of illustrating, daily, the essential elements of my life. Drawing, as a language that accompanies me since childhood, is also my primary source of expression, a way through which I recognize and apprehend reality, and which fulfills me deeply and abundantly.

This series named “Solitude” represents the exercise of meditating on the poetics of forms, using common elements such as colors, textures, geometries, and lines combined to illustrate, with simplicity, the nature of the images that surround my imagination, derived from these moments of daily introspection.





