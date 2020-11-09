Post by fokality (@fokality) on Mon, 09 Nov 20 12:00:02 +0000 View Full Post Seen better days, but still standing... 🎌 . . . #tokyo #japan #asia #ello #elloasia #ellojapan #ellotokyo #ellotravel #ellophotography #photography #japan #tokyo #todoroki #ravine #afternoon #autumn #fall #fallcolors #exploring #shadows #adventure #東京 #outandabout #japanlife #hiking #travel #lantern #temple #igersjp #tokyocameraclub #rustlord_unity #icu_japan #mg5k #artistfound #agameoftones #daily_photo_japan #whim_life #phos_japan #lines_and_points