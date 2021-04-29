Mom and Dad leave the School - acrylic on canvas - cm 60x60 - 2021 ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................................



Irving Layton, The improved binoculars









Below me the city was in flames:

The firemen were the first to save

themselves. I saw steeples fall on their knees.

I saw an agent kick the charred bodies

from an orphanage to one side, marking

the site carefully for a future speculation.

Lovers stopped short of the final spasm

and went off angrily in opposite directions,

their elbows held by giant escorts of fire.

Then the dignitaries rode across the bridges

under an auricle of light which delighted them,

noting for later punishment those that went before.

And the rest of populace, their mouths

distorted by an unusual gladness, bawled thanks

to this comely and ravaging ally, asking

Only for more light with which to see

their neighbor’s destruction.

All this I saw through my improved binoculars.