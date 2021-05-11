Tutorial of making fake 3d with shape layers,

Here is the tutorial link

You can also follow me on Instagram | Behance

@ello @ellodesign @ellogifs #gif #loop #illustration #design #motiondesign #motion #animation #motiongraphics #mograph #logo #Ello #Animation #loop #team #illustration #illustrated #animated #video #explainervideo #design #graphic #graphicdesign #color #smooth #flat #cool #creative #icon #image #aftereffects #2d #2.5d #cloud #house #home #tree #fake 3d #hunangsx #nature