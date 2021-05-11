Post by Hunan (@hhunan) on Tue, 11 May 21 15:11:51 +0000 View Full Post Tutorial of making fake 3d with shape layers, Here is the tutorial link You can also follow me on Instagram | Behance @ello @ellodesign @ellogifs #gif #loop #illustration #design #motiondesign #motion #animation #motiongraphics #mograph #logo #Ello #Animation #loop #team #illustration #illustrated #animated #video #explainervideo #design #graphic #graphicdesign #color #smooth #flat #cool #creative #icon #image #aftereffects #2d #2.5d #cloud #house #home #tree #fake 3d #hunangsx #nature