TOMS 2020 – eyewear campaign

I was asked to design and conceptualize the key- visuals for TOMS eyewear latest campaign 2020.

TOMS Eyewear, original founded as an eyewearbrand in collaboration with the world tennis champion Thomas Muster, will use the visuals all through print and online media.

#sort #designstudio #illustration #branding #brandedspace #contemporaryart #illustrationart #colors #fashion #fashionillustration @ello @elloillustrations @ellodesign @elloart @ellonew