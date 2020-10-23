Immersive Creativity with JOY: Discovering Adobe’s AR and VR Tools

Imagine sculpting and painting an idea out of thin air. Discover immersive creativity in this time of immersive computing. Explore the creative process in virtual and augmented reality, and find out how the distance between your imagination and reality is being dramatically reduced.

Check out my session at Adobe MAX 2020 to get a glimpse at how JOYWORLD is created! 😃

#augmentedreality #virtualreality #joyworld #cryptoart #nft