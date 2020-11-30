Post by Juan Manuel Corredor (@juan_corredor) on Mon, 30 Nov 20 00:41:24 +0000 View Full Post TTL: Time to live or hop limit is a mechanism that limits the lifespan or lifetime of data in a computer or network. TTL may be implemented as a counter or timestamp attached to or embedded in the data. Once the prescribed event count or timespan has elapsed, data is discarded or revalidated. 2147834501 Seconds 35797242 Minutes 596621 Hours 24860 Days #design #graphicdesign #illustration #type #typography #experiments #experimental #abstract #thedesigntip #designspiration #graphicdesigncentral #illustree #flatdesign #picame #bestvevtor #dribbble #dribbblers #thedesigntip #illustrationage #patterns