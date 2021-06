Equality is a whole heap of fun! For any and all bodies.

I am a creative with a DIY approach to making in all forms; traditional crafts like knitting and hand embroidery to linocutting to screen printing. I never got into art school because I used to make really scary paintings that didn't fit- i've embraced the skewed eye of my work over time. I love making things that are in equal parts fun and meaningful.

Portfolio: https://keiraf.myportfolio.com/