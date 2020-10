[EVERYDAYS 365 / 365 DAYS OF SPICE]



I’ve finally reached a full year of making an EVERYDAY for 365 DAYS. I still have so many things to learn, thank you to everyone who liked/shared my artwork. Y’ALL ARE THE SPICY ONES.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CEp2BHrJVsb/



#everyday #surreal #digitalart #surreal #3D #illustration #otoy #maxon #octane #cinema4d #C4D #SPICY #dailyello #ellosurreal #ello3d #ellosurreal