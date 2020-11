IVANA TEKLIC FOR ELLE BULGARIA

We’ve all spent numerous days inside our homes during quarantine, most of us won’t be able to visit tropical destinations due to current travel bans, but botanical gardens can give us a glimpse of nature’s beautiful facets. The majority of brands used for this editorial is sustainable and / or locally produced.

mua @jenniferkrzechki

hair @dan_kotajarena

styling @isabellebarsch

assistant @diellza.jahiri

photo & retouch by me @lisajureczko