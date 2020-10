Design collaboration with @fiammefootwear to celebrate its 5 years existence. I designed an artwork & thought about minimal ways to partly implement it in a shoe that fits with the piece and my personal style. The shoe will be available from sept 10.

For the artwork: louise@louisemertens.com

.

#studiolouisemertens #creativedirection #artstudio #design #fiamme #fiammefootwear #collaboration #louisemertens