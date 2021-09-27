Very honored to be featured among great company in the upcoming issue of Slanted Magazine from Slanted Publishers!

From Slanted: 'In the spring of 2021, Slanted Publishers launched a global call for submissions and showcases of color. From more than 1,300 submissions, the works of 300 designers, illustrators, photographers, writers, and artists from around the world were selected to be part of Slanted Magazine #38—Colours.

The issue celebrates happiness, joy of life, power, symbolism, and the meaning of color. We look for contrast, colorful typography, gradients, fun, chaos, shock. We celebrate art, illustration, fashion, photography—but most of all we look for strong, meaningful graphic design though in a colorful way.

Joan Miro said: “I try to apply colors like words that shape poems, like notes that shape music.” Ultimately, this issue is an ode to the joy and happiness of life with all its gradations of symbolism and meaningful implications. Color is more than just fashion. It is a statement for an entire era!

To be published end of October 2021!'



The issue is now up for pre-order at:

https://www.slanted.de/product/slanted-magazine-38-colours/



