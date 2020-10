A new painting for the 15th annual BLAB SHOW, curated by the amazing Monte Beauchamp @blabworld, which opens Saturday, September 12 @ coprogallery Bergamot Arts Complex, 2525 Michigan Ave T5, Santa Monica, CA

“Master’s Hand” | acrylic & oil on wood panel | 6”x6”/15cm x 15cm

Contact coprogallery@live.com for inquiries