Huge thanks to Creative Quarterly for featuring my work “Jersey Looking North” as a runner up in their online gallery for issue no. 63—and to 3x3 Magazine for the honorable mention in their 18th illustration annual for the same piece! I’ve drawn so much inspiration from each of these publications over the years and I’m so excited to have my name included alongside some amazing artists!

https://www.cqjournal.com/gallery/63">cqjournal.com/gallery/63

https://3x3mag.com/shows/show18/professional-show/winners

