Tonalli, the traveling soul.

Our Nahua ancestors believed that the human body had three souls: Teyolían in the heart, Ihiíyotl in the liver, and the most important in the head, Tonalli. The latter is considered the soul of courage, vitality, and strength. Its energy is always linked to the greatest star known to man: the sun.

Legends say that, between dreams, the Tonalli left your body towards parallel dimensions to discover new places and creatures. During these trips the soul connected with the wisdom of ancient generations, creating portals for the evolution of consciousness that remain open to this day.

To explore new levels of consciousness, these ancient cultures made use of different medicinal plants and products from the earth, such as mushrooms. Respecting their properties, we combine their mystical wisdom and harmonious qualities with cocoa, resulting in a delicious facilitating tool for sensory experiences.

With a clear intention in mind and love in your heart, connect with yourself and with something bigger than us.

