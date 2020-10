SLM 613 Wallpapers

A collaborative project between Minimalissimo and Studio Lenzing, SLM 613 is a collection of light and dark smartphone wallpapers and backgrounds specifically designed for both lock and home screens with a minimal design language. If you’re a minimalist and enjoy simple visuals, then you might want to express this in everything—including the wallpaper on your phone.

#minimal #minimalism #wallpaper #design