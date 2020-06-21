My artwork celebrates PRIDE and Diversity by a connection with the XV Major Arcana of the Tarot cards: The Devil (Le Diable).

Among the many meanings associated with this figure in tarot culture, there is the idea that he comes to help people to overcome unconscious barriers by his power of transformation and creativity. The Devil in tarot cards is bisexual and combines the two opposite extremes (female/male). He asks to go beyond taboos and the imposed prohibitions to get free from the norms and restrictions of society, religion, morality, etc.

He is a powerful ally to remember that diversity is a gift. The diversity you see in other people is the diversity you should accept within yourselves.

My name is Marta Isabella Reina (alias Mireinart). I am an illustrator and graphic designer, wildflower, activist and musician based in Bristol (UK).

You can find some of my artworks here: https://www.instagram.com/mireinart/