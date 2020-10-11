We launched our new #CoreDeco 2020 Ceramic Tile Collection back in February right before the world got turned upside down :/ Unfortunately we’ve not yet reach our goals for the year in terms of orders & new accounts. But we do have plenty of beautiful tiles ready to find loving homes! For a limited time I am doing a Buy 1-set + Get 1-set free for our ‘starter packs’ that are either 2x2 or 3x3 sets of 6” tiles. Awesome for use as coasters & super fun to rearrange : ) If interested please send me an email and we can coordinate your order. More info >> www.CORE-DECO.com.

2nd slide >> Awesome 'Behind The Scenes' video of Dominic D'Alessio at @ArmFactory bringing this year's #CoreDeco Ceramic Tiles to life (*back in January). Shot & Cut By Jeff Griecci aka @limuluspolyphemus & music by @_mikebe. It's always a pleasure to collaborate with these guys. Looking forward to doing some large installations soon. #COREDECO #2020