Autumn Colorway Flashback to this fun one at Green Woods Roots & Culture Revival Festival 2018. I heard from a friend that this camper changed owners & I haven’t seen it around town lately. Anyone know where it ended up & does the mural live on? I’d love to see a video of this thing rolling thru an autumnal countryside. Def want to do more murals like this on vehicles that get around! Need a fresh coat on your snowmobile, jetski, pontoon boat, you-name-it, lets talk!