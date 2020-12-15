Brannia by NastPlas

It is a series of contemporary abstract animal sculptures inspired by the wildlife of the Palentian Mountains, a beautiful remote location in northern Spain.

Each sculpture is made in 3d simulating different clay materials symbolizing the connection between animals and the earth.

https://nastplas.com/brannia

https://www.behance.net/gallery/97811503/Brannia

https://www.behance.net/drfranken

https://www.instagram.com/nastplas

https://www.instagram.com/nastplas_snapshot

https://www.instagram.com/nastplas_polaroid

https://www.facebook.com/nastplas

https://twitter.com/nastplas

#nastplas #artdirection #creativedirection #sculpt #contemporary #colors #cgi #render #sculpture #textures #organic #modernart #3d #artcollector #newcontemporary #animals