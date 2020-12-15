Post by NastPlas (@nastplas) on Tue, 15 Dec 20 09:30:17 +0000 View Full Post Brannia by NastPlas It is a series of contemporary abstract animal sculptures inspired by the wildlife of the Palentian Mountains, a beautiful remote location in northern Spain. Each sculpture is made in 3d simulating different clay materials symbolizing the connection between animals and the earth. https://nastplas.com/brannia https://www.behance.net/gallery/97811503/Brannia https://www.behance.net/drfranken https://www.instagram.com/nastplas https://www.instagram.com/nastplas_snapshot https://www.instagram.com/nastplas_polaroid https://www.facebook.com/nastplas https://twitter.com/nastplas #nastplas #artdirection #creativedirection #sculpt #contemporary #colors #cgi #render #sculpture #textures #organic #modernart #3d #artcollector #newcontemporary #animals