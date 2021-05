July 1958

Pass the Orange

Photograph by Nick DeWolf

© the Nick DeWolf Foundation

Image-use requests are welcome via nickdewolfphotoarchive [at] gmail [dot] com

#photography #film #bw #blackandwhite #mediumformat #tlr #socializing #people #youngpeople #game #playing #campingtrip #1958 #1950s #20thcenturyamerica