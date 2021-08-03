Post by noelia lozano cardanha (@noelialozano) on Tue, 03 Aug 21 09:19:22 +0000 View Full Post Final image done in collaboration with @creativereview and @smiley @outlineartists The brief was to create brands from the past five decades using Smiley assets, mine was a 1970’s fictional mustard call “Craving mustard”, recreating an oldie ad from the epoque all made in papercrafts. Enjoy! - #papercrafts #setdesign #stilllife #smiley #paperart #tactiledesign #cravingmustard #process #makingof #behindthescenes