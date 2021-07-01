#269 07/2021

I knew what I was trying to say with this, but my friend, the Reverend Jonathan Hagger (http://saintlaika.com), said it better, and with much more tongue-in-cheek humour and even sarcasm than I could ever muster:

"Lighter fuel? Oh, I get it. Your photograph is drawing our attention to how the burning of fossil fuels is destroying nature and leading to wildfires and global warming. But in doing so, you, the artist, are contributing to the destruction of the planet. Thus you highlight the futility of our actions. It is a work of genius."

