250 11/2020

The back garden has been our saviour this year. This was early in the morning last week, with the sun shining brightly through it looks somewhat mystical. The tree on the left is a redwood, and beyond is the trunk of a wisteria that curls its way up the tree, flowering 100ft up in the summer

@altered_images

@ellophotography

@abstractcolorism

@leftrevolution

@black-and-white-photography

@digifotofreak