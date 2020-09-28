Termoliveira is a thermal installations company from Portugal specialized on various heating and cooling solutions.

Based upon the concept of temperature variation and thermal systems grids, we developed an identity that illustrates the activities and areas of expertise through its brand language.

The base grid is used to create all the brand elements, from the main logo to the various graphics that support the brand identity.

The main logo is a representation of an olive tree, connecting with the name of the company.

Check the full case study on our website.