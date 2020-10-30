NEW FONT RELEASE!

Nympha is an elegantly crafted and luxuriously exuberant serif typeface, exuding femininity and glamour but also a side of exquisity.

Its hard contrast and refined details, along with its opulent swashes and voluptuous curves, create a beautiful and powerful statement to any typographic composition, mixing glamour with a contemporary aesthetic.

One could say Nympha has two distinct, yet connected, personalities in the form of two stylistic sets of characters: a contemporary and elegant one and an exquisite and unusual one, both can (and should) be mixed to achieve surprising results.

Nympha offers a vast amount of swashes, alternates and ligatures, featuring up to 10 stylistic variations for each character, making it possible to generate endless compositions with ease.

Available in 4 styles, 2 weights, offering over 3200 characters, in OTF, TTF, WOFF, WOFF 2 and EOT formats. By purchasing directly on our store you'll receive all the updated versions of Nympha in the future.

Nympha is free to try and available to purchase with a limited introductory discount at Lacre Type Foundry.

www.lacretype.com

