PICTOPLASMA IN ISOLATION

18+19 September, 2020

International Conference and Festival

of Contemporary Character Design and Art

Since 2004, Pictoplasma has been celebrating the best in contemporary character design and art at its annual conferences in Berlin and NYC. For the first time, and for obvious reasons, this year’s physical conferences had to be cancelled.

No matter how devastating this year may be, Pictoplasma refuses to give up on 2020: This September 18+19, the first ever digital 'Pictoplasma in Isolation' is set to take place as a free 2-day livestream broadcast, awaiting all global character pioneers, creatives and enthusiasts with more than 40 inspiring artist talks, 77 hand-picked animation shorts, and a special symposium track featuring conversations and talks by academics, theorists, and activists on the new-normal iconic symbol of today: 'The Mask in Contemporary Visual Culture.'

That's 32+ hours of home entertainment spread over 2 channels during 2 intense days = endless character joy—all for FREE, and all delivered to the safety of your own 4 walls, wherever you are!

For the full speaker line-up, program and registration visit:

conference.pictoplasma.com

Stay in Character, Stay Strong!

