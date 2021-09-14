A good friend reached out to me randomly. I Hadn’t heard from them in a few years. Long stints of silence has always been our style. Our past is long and nuanced. As we were catching up they said they had been suicidal and recently attempted. Years prior some really tragic stuff happened that changed their life. I didn’t know what to say. I think in the moment I said “oh, fuck”. I was still processing it all. A day later we were talking again and I finally found the words I wished I had said before: I’m glad you’re still here.

Words are hard. Life gets hard, but we’ll get through it. For anyone struggling, I’m glad you’re still here too.

September is suicide awareness month. Check your friends.

🖤

