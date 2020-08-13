Sorry nerds I'm writing, because I'm pretty sure my girlfriend doesn't want to hear my rants and Instagram is getting weird, people are actually reading my captions. I'm getting used to people listening to me but after a while, the normal me is slipping out. I dont mind normal me showing but only if i can control it with my drawings. Can I go back to wall flowering things and people thinking I'm mysterious, like please because I'm afraid people are liking my personality more than my drawings. This becoming a Fucking big problem. Sincerely, Dick A. Chance

#illustration #illustrator #pink #digital #drawing #art #Pastel #artwork #doodle