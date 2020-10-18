The Legacy portrait series currently consists of 70 portraits and I plan to continue with the series for a long time to come. Portraits have always attracted my attention, the longer I have been working on the series, the more there is to discover in terms of technique, style, shape and color. I have no special goal or number in mind with this series. I just want to paint without rationalizing the process too much.

go to www.rolandmaasvisualart.com/portraits/ to watch the complete series - so far -

